ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that Sindh has been a multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-ethnic unit for centuries. Delivering his speech at the Sindhi Cultural Day ceremony here, he said Sindh had united different religions and races from different regions of the world. “Sindh’s diversity is its strength, not its weakness,” Murtaza Solangi remarked.