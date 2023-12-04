Society for Promotion of Science organizes series of seminars delivered by Prof. Dr. Asghar Qadir  

ISLAMABAD - The Society for Promotion of Science organized a series of two seminars delivered by Prof. Dr. Asghar Qadir (HI, SI), who is a renowned mathematical physicist, cosmologist and mathematician of Pakistan. He has some seminal contributions in general relativity, cosmology and quantum mechanics. He received his PhD in 1971 under the supervision of Nobel laureate Roger Penrose, and later worked together with scientists like John Wheeler, who coined the name” black hole” and Remo Ruffini, who discovered the first black hole.

The first seminar of the series was on ‘Quantum World I: Foundations and History’ where he presented the basic concepts and the historical background of the Bohr-Einstein debates that led to various discoveries and inventions. In his second seminar on Quantum World II: Beyond the Nobel Prize 2022, he proposed new experiments to verify different interpretations of quantum mechanics. His groundbreaking ahead-of-time work opens the gate for new experiments to understand quantum mechanics. According to him, experimental verification of different interpretations of quantum mechanics is essential to understand the universe around us.