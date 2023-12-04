Three brothers killed in road mishap in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD-Three real brothers were killed while one sustained multiple injuries in a fatal head on collision between a motorcycle and truck here on Sunday.

Police said that the accident occurred on Sakrand-Sarhari link road which claimed instant lives.

Those killed in fatal accident include Shamman Khaskheli 18, Gulsher Khaskheli 40 and Munnawar Khaskheli 24 years old. All the dead bodies and injured in serious condition were shifted to tehsil hospital Sakrand. The driver of involved truck managed to flee from the scene. Police has impounded the truck and mounted hunt for the driver.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected outlaw, identified as Imtiaz Jatoi, in an alleged encounter in the limits of the B-Section police station. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the encounter occurred near Bismillah City in Latifabad. He claimed that Jatoi was wanted by Market, Cantt, A-Section and B-Section police stations in multiple robbery incidents.

According to him, the slain suspect’s involvement in the crimes was also witnessed in the CCTV footage obtained after separate incidents of robberies. He apprised that Jatoi was booked in 11 separate FIRs lodged at Qasimabad, Cantt, GOR, A-Section and B-Section police stations in addition to 2 police stations in Karachi. The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico-leg.