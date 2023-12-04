Total Nutrition clinch Raiment 61 Polo Cup title

LAHORE - Team Total Nutrition clinched the 61 Polo Cup 2023 title with a narrow 6-5 win over Remington/Newage in the final here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

The event witnessed the presence of COO MG Apparel & Raiment 61 Anees Khawaja and family executive committee members, and a vibrant crowd of spectators. The intense battle between the finalists showcased exceptional polo skills, with Total Nutrition emerging triumphant. Key contributors to their victory included Saifullah Noon (3 goals), Mohammad Waheed (1 goal), Usman Haye (1 goal), and Bilal Haye (1 goal). Despite Agha Adam Ali Khan’s impressive three goals and Alman Jalil Azam’s two goals for Remington/Newage, they fell short in the thrilling final. In a nail-biting subsidiary final, Diamond Paints secured a 5-4½ victory against ZS Polo Team, with Maj Adil Sultan Rao delivering a stellar performance with three goals and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Waleed Habib Khan converting one goal each for Diamond Paints. For team ZS Polo, Chaudhry Hayat smashed all four goals.

At the closing ceremony, chief guest Anees Khawaja and the executive committee of Lahore Polo Club distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.