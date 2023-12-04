Two kilns, one industrial unit fined for pollution

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department imposed a fine of Rs318,000 on two brick kilns and one industrial unit on the charges of emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johal Abbas said here on Sunday that the environment team inspected various kiln houses and industrial units and found two kilns including Rana Zain Bricks near Chak No.651-GB Chakku Mor Lahore Road and Baloch Bricks near Chak No.145-GB involved in their operation without installing zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke into the air.

Meanwhile, the environment team also found an industrial unit “Babo Sizing” near Chak No.66-JB Dhandra emitting excessive and poisonous smoke and polluting the environment.

Therefore, the team imposed a total fine of Rs.218,000 on the owners of the brick kilns and Rs.100,000 on the owner of the industrial unit and directed them to stop their operation until the installation of zigzag technology.

Meanwhile, the environment team also stopped the functioning of boiler of Boota Polythene Bag Melting Unit in Naimat Town where prohibited material was being burnt.

Separate cases were also registered against the law violators.

STATE LAND RECLAIMED ON OMBUDSMAN’S ORDERS

About 15 Kanal, 8 Marla and 35 feet state land was reclaimed on the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman.

A spokesman for the divisional administration said here on Sunday that various applicants had filed complaints before the Punjab Ombudsman, contending that people had grabbed state land in their areas in Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Bhakkar.

Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan after hearing complaints issued orders for immediate retrieval of state land from the illegal possession of the Qabza mafia.

Therefore, special teams comprising administration and revenue officers took action against land grabbers and retrieved 15 Kanal, 8 Marla and 35 feet state land from their possession. The market value of the land was estimated at Rs.493.6 million, the spokesman added.