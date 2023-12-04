Monday, December 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine says 1 dead after Russian drone and missile attacks

Agencies
December 04, 2023
International

KYIV- Ukraine said on Sunday a man had died in a Russian airstrike near the southern city of Kherson, adding it had downed 10 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight. The 78-year-old man died on Sunday morn­ing when the village of Sa­dove was bombarded, said the head of the regional military administration, Roman Mrochko. Russia had attacked several loca­tions in Ukraine overnight, using a total of 12 Shahed drones, Ukraine’s armed forces said in its daily brief­ing. It said it had also in­tercepted a guided Kh-59 missile. Sadove is located on the bank of the Dnipro river, which marks the front line between Ukrainian and Russia forces. Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made self-detonating Sha­hed drones to attack tar­gets across Ukraine since its fully-fledged invasion in February 2022. Ukraine has boosted its air defence systems since last winter, when Russia bombarded the country’s energy infra­structure, in a bid to cripple it during winter. Russia on Sunday accused Kyiv’s forc­es of striking several vil­lages in its Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. Bel­gorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said drones and artillery fire were directed at several Russian villages, without causing casualties or major damage.

Rs68tr current public debt to go further up by Rs11.8tr in ongoing FY: BMP

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701603647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023