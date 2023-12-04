Ukraine says 1 dead after Russian drone and missile attacks

KYIV- Ukraine said on Sunday a man had died in a Russian airstrike near the southern city of Kherson, adding it had downed 10 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight. The 78-year-old man died on Sunday morn­ing when the village of Sa­dove was bombarded, said the head of the regional military administration, Roman Mrochko. Russia had attacked several loca­tions in Ukraine overnight, using a total of 12 Shahed drones, Ukraine’s armed forces said in its daily brief­ing. It said it had also in­tercepted a guided Kh-59 missile. Sadove is located on the bank of the Dnipro river, which marks the front line between Ukrainian and Russia forces. Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made self-detonating Sha­hed drones to attack tar­gets across Ukraine since its fully-fledged invasion in February 2022. Ukraine has boosted its air defence systems since last winter, when Russia bombarded the country’s energy infra­structure, in a bid to cripple it during winter. Russia on Sunday accused Kyiv’s forc­es of striking several vil­lages in its Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. Bel­gorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said drones and artillery fire were directed at several Russian villages, without causing casualties or major damage.