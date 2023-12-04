We have now to defeat economic recession: Shehbaz

LAHORE - The PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif Sunday led a meeting to discuss electoral alliance with the MQM and other parties in Sindh province.

The party’s Sindh president Bashir Memon briefed Shehbaz Sharif on the party’s strength in the province, outlining constituencies where potential seat adjustments with the MQM could be explored. Senior party leaders from Punjab, including Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Attaullah Tarar, also participated in the discussions. A party statement said that the recent discus sions with the MQM regarding seat adjustments were reviewed, alongside preparations for the upcoming general elections and organizational matters in Sindh province. Also, party leaders and former members of the National and Provincial Assembly held separate meetings with Shehbaz Sharif to discuss electoral strategies in the run-up the coming elections.

During these interactions, senior party leader leaders Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Khawaja Salman Rafique, former Member of the National Assembly Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Syed Basit Bukhari, and Mian Imran Qureshi updated the party president on election preparations in their respective constituencies. Shehbaz Sharif commended the dedication and hard work of party leaders and workers in gearing up for the elections.

Addressing the party leaders, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that political stability is integral to solving economic and societal issues. He pledged that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N would work collaboratively for the betterment of the country and its people. Shehbaz Sharif underscored the significance of the upcoming elections in addressing inflation and other challenges, expressing confidence that, with the support of the people and by the grace of Allah, the PML-N would emerge victorious and overcome inflation.

He reiterated that the PML-N’s focus was on championing the economic interests of the people and Pakistan, rather than merely pursuing electoral goals. Shehbaz Sharif observed that the era of political vendettas had passed, and the current mission was to defeat inflation and economic downturn. Referencing the past PTI government, he lamented the wasted time and resources due to abusive tactics and character assassination, asserting that the public and the country suffered as a result.