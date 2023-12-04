World Bank applauds PULSE for remarkable achievements in land digitisation

LAHORE-In a significant achievement, the World Bank has applauded the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project for its effective efforts in meeting land digitisation targets within the stipulated timeframe. The World Bank delegation, led by Dong Kyu Kwak, expressed admiration for the PULSE project’s accomplishments.

The World Bank delegation not only acknowledged the remarkable success of the PULSE project but also expressed satisfaction with the achievement of the outlined objectives. Additionally, they appreciated the PULSE team for its commitment towards ongoing progress. Experts from GIS, ICT and different wings from the project presented the progress of digitisation of land records, environmental and social objectives and parcel mapping and ongoing survey under the project as well as way forward. The PULSE project is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at achieving timely land digitisation targets, contributing to the advancement of rural and urban development in Punjab led by project director PULSE. The project has garnered recognition for its impactful efforts in the field of land records digitalisation.