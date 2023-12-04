Monday, December 04, 2023
Zaitoon Group, Rafi Peer Group sign MoU to foster innovation, cultural enrichment

PR
December 04, 2023
Business

LAHORE-In a groundbreaking moment for both organisations and under the visionary leadership of COO Zaitoon Group, Mr Naeem Abbas Warraich, Zaitoon Group, a prominent name in the real estate development sector, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rafi Peer Group, a distinguished force in the realm of arts, culture, and creativity.
The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Zaitoon Corporate Office in New Lahore City, radiating enthusiasm and collective determination as the two entities united to affirm their dedication to sculpting a future of boundless possibilities. On this delightful day, key figures from both sides were present, including the visionary Mr Naeem Abbas Warraich (COO, Zaitoon Group), Mr Saadan Peerzada (Group Director - Rafi Peer Group), Ms Aleena Peerzada (Head of Operations and Strategy, Rafi Peer Group), key representatives from the Dealers Association, and prominent sales partners. This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and cultural enrichment. Both organisations are poised to bring their unique strengths to the table, creating a synergy that transcends traditional boundaries.

