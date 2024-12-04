30 acres of govt land reclaimed at Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH - In an action against land grabbers, 30 acres of valuable government land worth millions of rupees was reclaimed at Kot Addu. Acting on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kot Addu Syed Manawar Abbas, Tehsildar Mah Rosh Khosa led an operation with the assistance of police and revenue department officials.

The operation was conducted at Chak No 584 TDA in tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. Officials successfully reclaimed the encroached land, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to curbing illegal occupation.

Issues of special persons highlighted

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Rahmat Ali, Focal Person for Visually Impaired Individuals in district Kot Addu, raised serious concerns over the pressing challenges faced by persons with disabilities. Speaking to the media, he highlighted issues such as lack of access to education, healthcare, awareness, and employment opportunities, which continue to exacerbate the hardships of the marginalised segment of society.