Aborted martial law move triggers panic buying, protests in South Korea

Panicked South Koreans rushed to grocery stores during the initial hours of the short-lived martial law imposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday evening to stockpile daily necessities, local media reported Wednesday.

The country's 24-hour convenience stores witnessed massive panic buying of daily necessities compared to regular days, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The highest uptick was in canned goods, which surged by 337.3%, followed by packaged instant noodles with a 253.8% increase, compared to the same time period last week.

Sales of bottled water and instant rice also skyrocketed by 141% and 128.6%, respectively.

In addition to food items, dry cell batteries jumped by 40.6% in sales, while first aid kits rose by 39.5%.

A majority of the consumers, according to the industry officials, were mostly in their 50s and 60s -- individuals who had previously experienced martial law in the 1980s.

As the news of martial law spread early Wednesday morning, people in Seoul gathered in the bustling City Hall area, expressing confusion and outrage over the move.

For some, it brought back memories of South Korea’s turbulent history under military rule.

Several planned visits canceled

Several planned visits to South Korea by foreign dignitaries, including that of Sweden's prime minister, have been postponed or canceled following Yoon's declaration of martial law and its subsequent lifting.

A Swedish delegation, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, was scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Thursday, but the visit has been postponed, Yonhap News reported citing diplomatic sources.

"With recent developments, we have concluded that it is better to travel to the Republic of Korea in the future," the Swedish government said in a statement released through its embassy in Seoul, referring to South Korea by its official name.

A visit by Japanese lawmakers led by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, which had been set for later this month, was postponed amid the political chaos, Japan's Kyodo News agency reported.

An envisioned trip of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was planning to visit Seoul for a trilateral meeting involving his counterparts from South Korea and Japan, is also uncertain.

Other planned diplomatic trips by Seoul officials have also been canceled or shortened.

"We have instructed all officials at the Seoul headquarters and our diplomatic missions overseas to remain unaffected by domestic political situations and faithfully carry out their duties," a Foreign Ministry official told reporters.