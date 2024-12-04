Angelina makes heartfelt confession amid battle with Brad Pitt

LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie, who is best known for her captivating acting skills and humanitarian work, recently reflected on being an artist and what it means to be in the industry. The 49-year-old movie star expressed her gratitude as she feels “very lucky” about her career, saying that she had numerous chances to explore so many different characters and stories along over the years. During her recent interview with Extra, the Maria actress said: “Ever since I was young, I think it’s a real gift to be an artist.” “We’re very lucky that we get to explore, within a safe place with other artists, our emotional life and our pain and what a lot of people feel alone, and they don’t have the chance to kind of express it. So I’ve always felt very lucky.” Angelina recently played a legendary character as singer Maria Callas in biopic Maria. The actress was very nervous while filming as she is not familiar with singing and she also once revealed that she spent 6 months learning opera music, but later the By the Sea actress ended up enjoying her experience. Angelina went on expressing: “I was very scared to sing and I was nervous to do things, but I also have always found it, you know, as an artist, you love things that scare you because it’s a gift.” Angelina Jolie has secured a major legal win against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in their never-ending court dispute. According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old actress has emerged victorious in a legal case with her former partner over the Chateau Miraval vineyard case. Whereas, on December 2, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Lia Martin, ruled in Jolie’s favour, ordering Pitt to produce documents to support his claims. For the unversed, the case began in 2022 when the Fight Club star accused Jolie of selling her stake in their jointly-owned business property [Chateau Miraval Vineyard] without his consent, leading him to sue his ex-wife for reimbursement of expenses. In a countermove, a mother of six filed a lawsuit against Pitt, alleging that he fabricated the truth. She further appealed to the court to force the Wolfs actor to disclose all relevant information, including emails, texts, and other written documents, spanning from September 14, 2016, to December 31, 2018. Reportedly, the Maleficent actress has also made allegations against the 60-year-old actor, claiming that he had an altercation on a private plane in 2016, during which he allegedly poured red wine and beer on one of their children.

It is important to note that Jolie and Pitt have been legally battling over numerous long-running cases since their split. The two parted ways in 2019 after spending six years together. The former couple also share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.