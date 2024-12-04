Ata Tarar indulging in exaggeration: Barrister Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has strongly responded to Ata Tarar’s news conference, stating that is exaggerating to promote himself.

Barrister Saif further remarked that the federal government is forcibly recording videos of detained and injured personnel to cover up its failures. He added that if were subjected to the same violence as the workers, he might even claim responsibility for the attack on Ahmad Shah Massoud in Afghanistan.

The Information Advisor stated that demanding footage of the protests is clear evidence of Ata Tarar’s incompetence and lack of awareness. He suggested that should view the videos available on social media, which clearly show workers being fired upon.

Barrister Saif emphasised that there are also videos showing the bodies of protesters, and this oppression cannot be concealed. He demanded that the injured personnel be transferred to hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the federal government to refrain from further pressuring them.

Criticising the federal government, Barrister Saif accused them of attempting to deceive the nation through fabricated videos. He advised not to present fake footage to the media and to accept the reality.

Barrister Saif also pointed out that international media footage provides undeniable evidence of the federal government’s brutality and oppression, which cannot be hidden from the world. He questioned why the injured workers are in hospitals if no harm was done to them.

He concluded by stating that firing on protesters and then subjecting them to torture in custody is a grave injustice. Barrister Saif reaffirmed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will continue to raise its voice on every platform to protect the rights of the people.