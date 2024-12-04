Azma Bokhari calls for action against deepfake abuse targeting women

Punjab Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Azma Bokhari, has raised concerns over the weaponization of deepfake videos, particularly against women.

In an interview with a French news agency, Bokhari emphasized the lack of awareness about the misuse of deepfakes in Pakistan. Sharing her personal experience, she revealed that she had to repeatedly clarify in court hearings that a video attributed to her was a deepfake.

She called for an overhaul of the judicial system and investigative mechanisms to address such issues effectively.

“The capacity building of the cybercrime unit is crucial in these times,” she asserted.

Bokhari also defended the Punjab government’s Defamation Law, which had faced criticism as a perceived curb on dissent. She maintained that the legislation's necessity is now better understood and appreciated.

Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for her family’s support during the ordeal, reiterating that deepfake technology is a harmful tool often weaponized specifically to target women.