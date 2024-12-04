Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Azma Bokhari escape unharmed in Canal Road collision

Azma Bokhari escape unharmed in Canal Road collision
Web Desk
4:13 PM | December 04, 2024
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari emerged unscathed after a traffic accident on Lahore’s Canal Road on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a woman driving ahead suddenly applied brakes, triggering a chain collision involving three trailing cars. Among the vehicles involved was the car of Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora.

Fortunately, both ministers and all others involved escaped unharmed, with no casualties reported.

The provincial ministers were en route to attend Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Honhaar Scholarships” ceremony at the University of Punjab at the time of the accident.

