Beware of Product Warranties!

Reputable manufacturers sell products with replacement and after-sales service warranties, but often these are a hoax. I purchased a refrigerator that was faulty from day one. The company’s technician dismissed my complaint, claiming the defect was inherent to all models.

In another incident, Dawlance charged me Rs 8,500 for repairing a microwave oven (receipt number 3659, dated August 5, 2024) and Rs 2,500 for fixing a washing machine (receipt number 3661, dated the same day). Shortly after, both appliances stopped functioning. When I complained, Dawlance stated that receipt number 3659 was not in their records, implying fraud by the technician. They promised to investigate, but no follow-up action has been taken. I am left with no choice but to hire a private technician to fix my appliances.

In the “ugly” West, such cases of fraudulent products and neglectful post-purchase service are severely penalised under consumer protection laws. Groups like Ralph Nader’s advocacy organisations have held corporations accountable in the USA, leading to landmark consumer protection laws such as the Whistleblower Protection Act and the Freedom of Information Act. The US Consumer Protection Bureau frequently collaborates with other agencies to address complex investigations.

In Pakistan, however, hapless citizens like me have no recourse but to pray for divine intervention, as no earthly help exists.

AMJED JAAVED,

Rawalpindi.