Bilawal Bhutto, Maulana Fazlur Rehman discuss madrassah bill, political affairs

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss key issues, including the Madrassah Registration Bill and the country’s political landscape.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman voiced concerns over the President's refusal to sign the Madrassah Registration Bill, despite its approval by both houses of parliament. He questioned the delay and its implications for the legislative process.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he would raise the matter with the government to expedite its resolution.

The meeting also involved discussions on the broader political situation in the country. Among the attendees were Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Haji Ghulam Ali, Maulana Lutful Rahman, and Maulana Asad Mehmood, along with PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.