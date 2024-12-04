Bilawal lauds contributions of differently-abled citizens

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday lauded the contributions of differently-abled citizens.

Bilawal endorsed the UN’s theme, ‘Empowering Disability Leadership for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.’

He reaffirmed his commitment to building an inclusive and equitable society for persons with disabilities.

“The contributions and role of persons with disabilities must be recognised in building a better Pakistan,” he emphasised in a message.

Bilawal highlighted that the PPP had always been at the forefront in protecting the rights of marginalised communities, including persons with disabilities.

“From implementing employment quotas to inclusive education policies, we have consistently focused on empowering persons with disabilities,” he added. He said the PPP had worked to ensure persons with disabilities are equal partners in the society.

“Providing equal opportunities and access to basic facilities for persons with disabilities is not just a legal obligation but also a moral duty of a progressive society,” he said.

Bilawal stressed the need to eliminate social biases and stereotypes that perpetuate inequality. He called for creating an environment where every individual, including persons with disabilities, can thrive.

“Persons with disabilities must be included not only in decision-making but also empowered to lead for a sustainable future. Leadership from persons with disabilities is key to achieving a truly inclusive Pakistan,” Bilawal said. He praised the enactment of the Sindh Persons with Disabilities Empowerment Act 2018 as a landmark piece of legislation.

Bilawal urged the federal and other provincial governments to strengthen the implementation of laws protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

He encouraged the federal and provincial governments to learn from Sindh to advance Pakistan’s compliance with international conventions, such as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

“The PPP remains steadfast in its mission to promote inclusion, equality, and dignity for all citizens. We will ensure that no citizen is left behind in achieving sustainable development,” Bilawal said.