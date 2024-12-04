Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Bride’s ‘fun with the gun’ goes deadly in Jaranwala

NEWS WIRE
December 04, 2024
Multan

JARANWALA  -  A newly-wed girl died while trying to film a video with a pistol for TikTok in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station in 233-GB in Jaranwala. The 18-year-old bride was married just three days before her death. The girl reportedly placed a pistol against her forehead, which accidentally discharged and she died on the spot. After receiving the report, SP Jaranwala and the SHO Saddar police station arrived at the scene with a team and shifted the dead body to a local hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.

