Brunei launches digital education for autistic children

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - Brunei launched a digital education initiative for autistic children on Tuesday, local media reported. The initiative introduces a tailored digital education platform specifically designed for autistic children to equip them with tools to enhance their academic, social, and communication skills, while empowering parents and teachers to support their development, according to the local daily Borneo Bulletin.

Mohammad Nazri, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications of Brunei, said the initiative is in line with the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025, which promotes inclusivity and fosters a digital society.

Brunei is an oil-rich country located in the northern part of Borneo Island, with a population of 340,000 citizens and a high level of social welfare.