Ahsan Iqbal calls for promoting narrative of tolerance

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has called for promoting narrative of tolerance and understanding as well as initiating dialogue among the communities to counter culture of hate and prejudice in the society.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said religion is also misused to fuel divisions and extremism. He, however, said that we must amplify true spirit of Islam, which is message of love, tolerance and coexistence.

The Minister said Islam unequivocally opposes violence and coercion and it is our collective responsibility to uphold principles of love, tolerance and coexistence.

Ahsan Iqbal said prejudice and hate often stem ignorance and fears, creating divisions that can escalate into extremism, which jeopardize peace and stability. He stressed the need of fighting the viruses of hate and prejudice to prevent the human mind loosing irrationality and objectivity. .

He said the government of Pakistan has taken concrete steps to address the challenges of prejudice and hate in the society. He said one of the government's most significant initiatives is Paigham-e-Pakistan, a national narrative against extremism and hate speech.

He said Paigham-e-Pakistan is a document which has been endorsed by over eighteen hundred scholars belonging to diverse schools of thought, which unequivocally declares extremism, terrorism and the misuse of religion as un-Islamic.

The Planning Minister said Paigham-e-Pakistan is a road map for fostering interfaith harmony, promoting moderation and building a peaceful society.

Ahsan Iqbal said peace, harmony and justice are the bedrock of a stable and prosperous society. He said we must combat culture of prejudice and hate speech in order to amplify voice of moderation and foster a culture of mutual respect.