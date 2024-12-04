Civil Engineer killed in city

KARACHI - A civil engineer, Rahul Kumar, was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in his apartment in Block 19 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

According to police, the incident took place near Johar Mor, where the assailant entered Rahul’s flat and then attacked him with a sharp weapon, reported a private news channel.

The unidentified attacker fled the scene after committing the crime. Police said that CCTV footage have retrieved showing a suspicious person entering the building. Further Investigations are underway.