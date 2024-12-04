CM Bugti emphasises for ensuring transparency in development programme

Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has emphasized the need to ensure transparency in development projects, stating that the public sector development program should be designed according to public needs, while eliminating corruption and commission-taking in the schemes.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti stressed the introduction of modern technology to enhance transparency in development projects and pledged strict oversight at every stage of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to ensure the quality of work and its timely completion to benefit the local population.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of the development program in the province on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the Planning and Development Department not to include any development scheme based on commission or personal interest in the PSDP list. He said that the practices of obtaining commissions and including new schemes in the PSDP based on the interests of a few people should be eliminated in order to address backwardness and uplift the living standards in remote areas.

Provincial Minister for Development and Planning, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary of Finance Imran Zarkoon, and other concerned officials attended the meeting. The Department of Development and Planning provided a briefing on the allocated resources and estimated costs for various development projects. The Chief Minister expressed strong dissatisfaction with the delays in education and health projects and instructed officials to expedite the pace of work.The meeting agreed to devise a five-year development plan with a comprehensive strategy for the upliftment of Washuk District.

The Chief Minister ordered that last year’s shortcomings in the PSDP be rectified and improved to provide direct benefits to the people of Balochistan.

He strongly instructed all officers to demonstrate full transparency, accountability, and a sense of responsibility in the entire PSDP process, prioritizing public welfare schemes aimed at providing maximum relief to marginalized communities.

He declared that any scheme initiated for personal interest or commission-based projects would not be tolerated, warning that strict action would be taken against any officials involved in irregularities. He added that the provincial government was working hard to address the basic issues of the people through development, with integrated development schemes that include the construction of roads, infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture, and drinking water facilities.