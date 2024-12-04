Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CM Gandapur deploys helicopter for emergency medicine delivery to Kurram

Web Desk
6:33 PM | December 04, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur deployed his official helicopter to address a severe shortage of medicines in Kurram district caused by road closures, ensuring the emergency delivery of life-saving drugs.

Provincial government sources revealed that the helicopter transported two consignments of essential medicines, including life-saving drugs worth Rs6.3 million, to the affected area.

The chief minister directed that daily helicopter deliveries would continue until the district's land routes are reopened.

To ensure an uninterrupted supply, the health adviser and secretary were assigned to personally oversee the process.

“The availability of life-saving medicines must be ensured at all times,” CM Gandapur emphasized, highlighting the importance of maintaining air deliveries until land connectivity is restored.

The chief minister reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to utilizing all resources for the timely delivery of medical supplies to the people of Kurram district.

