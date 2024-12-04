CM Murad stresses need for empowering differently-abled persons

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity and empowerment at a special event celebrating the International Day for Persons with Disabilities 2024.

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), the event highlighted resilience, talent, and leadership, with this year’s theme being “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.

The event brought together distinguished guests, including notable figures such as Haseeb Khan, Marvon Lobo, Tabish Shehzad, Ronak Lakhani, Richard Geary, and Zakaria Goodal, as well as families of individuals with disabilities. Secretary DEPD, Taha Farooqui, lauded the chief minister’s exemplary contributions to the welfare of children and individuals with disabilities, emphasising the Sindh government’s initiatives in health, education, training, employment, and rehabilitation.

In front of a diverse audience that included government officials, private sector representatives, and individuals with disabilities, CM Shah emphasised his government’s significant progress in providing equal opportunities for persons with disabilities. He spoke passionately about various initiatives in health, inclusive education, vocational training, employment, and rehabilitation, stressing the importance of collaboration with private institutions to create comprehensive and inclusive centres.

“True inclusion is not just about participation; it’s about leadership,” Murad Shah and added said, “Our vision is a Sindh where persons with disabilities are empowered as decision-makers and contributors, shaping a society that values each individual’s unique potential.”

The event featured heartfelt performances by children with disabilities, showcasing their extraordinary talents and determination. Certificates were also awarded to youth who completed specialised skills training programs, reinforcing the province’s commitment to equipping individuals with the necessary tools to thrive.

The chief minister urged all sectors, private and civil society, to unite in creating an enabling environment for persons with disabilities. “Inclusion is not a privilege; it’s a fundamental human right. Together, we can build a province where no one is left behind,” he stated.

The audience applauded CM Shah’s unwavering dedication to fostering inclusivity. His words resonated deeply, inspiring hope for a Sindh where diversity is celebrated and opportunities are available for all citizens.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge to prioritise inclusivity, marking another step forward in Sindh’s journey toward a more equitable and sustainable future for everyone.