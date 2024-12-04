COAS’ Resolve

During a visit to troops participating in a field training exercise near Narowal in Sialkot, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivered a crucial address, affirming the armed forces’ full capability to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against a broad spectrum of threats. This message, delivered at a time of escalating violence, is both timely and significant, aiming to boost the morale of those on the front lines.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in attacks targeting law enforcement agencies, rangers, levy forces, and the military, particularly in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and urban centres like Karachi and Peshawar. Reinforcing the resolve of troops confronting these threats and ensuring the entire might of the military stands with them is essential. With the Chief of Army Staff personally leading this charge, it is hoped that his message resonates across the ranks, instilling a renewed sense of purpose and determination. This morale boost must now translate into decisive and effective kinetic operations in border regions where non-state actors continue to jeopardise national stability.

Pakistan’s military has developed advanced capabilities, including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, a robust air force, helicopter aviation, and modern tanks. These assets, if deployed strategically, can decisively neutralise the insurgents operating in border regions, who rely on outdated weaponry like rocket-propelled grenades, small arms, and improvised explosive devices. The time has come for concerted action to defend Pakistan’s borders and secure the nation’s economic and political stability, which has suffered immensely from the ongoing conflict.

The ultimate goal remains the safety and security of Pakistan’s citizens. With General Asim Munir at the helm, there is hope that the military will take the necessary actions to restore peace and stability, protecting unarmed civilians and ensuring the nation’s integrity.