Cold dry weather continues; fog expected in Punjab and Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts continued cold and dry weather across most of the country in the coming days, with particularly frigid conditions in the northern regions.

Fog patches are expected to develop in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and nighttime hours, potentially impacting visibility and travel.

A prevailing continental air mass is influencing the current weather pattern across much of the country. Over the past 24 hours, scattered rain, wind, and thunderstorms were reported in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, Punjab, and upper Sindh, with snowfall recorded in Kalam. Other regions experienced cold and partly cloudy conditions.

Leh recorded the lowest temperature in the country on Tuesday, dropping to -8 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts predict two rain spells during December, which could significantly improve air quality and reduce disruptions caused by smog and fog.