Crippling Social Media

It appears that despite a concerted shadow campaign to suppress dissent online and restrict access to social media, the government has failed to achieve its objectives. Now, it seeks to institutionalise these efforts through sweeping amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. If enacted, these changes would establish a new authority with extensive powers to block online content, control access to social media, and prosecute individuals accused of spreading so-called fake news. This marks a dangerous escalation in the government’s strategy to stifle digital freedoms.

The proposed authority would wield unprecedented powers, including the ability to define what constitutes unlawful content, criminalise social media posts based on its own definitions, and penalise individuals using virtual private networks (VPNs) without prior authorisation. The scope of what is deemed unlawful has been broadened to include criticism of the government, matters of religion, the integrity or security of Pakistan, public order, morality, and even contempt of court. This vague and expansive mandate would effectively allow the government to monitor and criminalise nearly any form of social media activity, silencing dissent under the guise of maintaining order. The implications extend beyond individual freedoms. This authoritarian approach is poised to devastate Pakistan’s digital economy, deterring foreign investment and crippling the country’s aspirations of joining the global digital revolution. No international company or tech firm would risk operating in a country where arbitrary regulations could render them unlawful overnight. Coupled with frequent internet disruptions and restrictions on widely used apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, Pakistan risks being left behind while the rest of the world surges ahead in technological innovation.

The government’s focus appears to be on suppressing criticism rather than allowing it to serve its democratic purpose. Criticism is a cornerstone of democracy; its free expression fosters accountability and reform. Concerns about fake news are already addressed under existing defamation laws. Introducing an all-encompassing draconian law to control the digital sphere is unnecessary, counterproductive, and regressive.