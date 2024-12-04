DG RDA directs authorities to ensure timely completion of Metro Bus Corridor repair work

RAWALPINDI - Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of Metro Bus Corridor repair work. During a visit to the corridor, the DG inspected the ongoing repair and maintenance work and stressed the importance of completing the project within stipulated time frame, ensuring quality construction work. During the visit, the DG also appreciated the RDA Engineering Directorate team for the dedicated efforts for completion of the repair and maintenance tasks. She assured that the ongoing repair work on the Metro track would be completed swiftly. “I am pleased with the progress made so far, and I am confident the project will be completed on time. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety,” the DG said. The repair and maintenance efforts are expected to enhance the overall functionality and durability of the Metro Bus Corridor, ensuring continued efficient service for the citizens.