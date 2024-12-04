DWP Technologies wins Huawei’s technology integration recognition award at GITEX 2024

LAHORE - DWP Technologies, Pakistan’s leading technology experts and part of the DWP Group, has been honored with the prestigious Data Center Technologies Integration Recognition Award at the Huawei Partner Connect event during GITEX 2024 in Dubai.

This top-tier recognition underscored DWP Technologies’ exceptional ability to design and deliver state-of-the-art hybrid green data center solutions, meeting customer’s advanced AI and high-performance computing requirements. It highlighted DWP Technologies’ unwavering commitment to innovation, technical expertise, and project execution. By delivering cutting-edge data center infrastructure solutions and ensuring exceptional customer experiences, DWP Technologies has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the technology landscape and a leader in collaboration with Huawei. While expressing his gratitude, Rohail Bashir, Chief Operating Officer, DWP Technologies, said, “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Huawei at GITEX 2024. This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of technological excellence and our dedication to delivering innovative and sustainable data center solutions. We take pride in our ability to integrate advanced technologies seamlessly, enabling our customers to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital world.”

This recognition reflected DWP Technologies’ success in executing multiple high-impact projects across diverse industries. The company’s ongoing dedication to innovation and sustainability continues to elevate its reputation as a leading data center infrastructure and technology integration partner. The recognition also reinforced DWP role as a trailblazer in industry and its ongoing dedication to technological excellence and seamless integration.

The Huawei Partner Connect event at GITEX 2024 brought together technology leaders and innovators worldwide, celebrating outstanding contributions and achievements in driving technological advancement. Winning this prestigious award places DWP Technologies at the forefront of the data center solutions industry, setting a benchmark for excellence in the region and beyond.