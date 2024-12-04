Excise inspector held for taking bribe in Sargodha

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team caught female excise inspector red-handed for taking bribe.

According to a press release issued by ACE office on Tuesday, property dealer Yaqoob filed a complaint that Excise Inspector Najma demanded Rs20,000 as bribe for reopening a sealed shop. A team led by Assistant Director (AD) ACE Tasawar Bosal conducted a raid and caught inspector while accepting Rs12,000.

She was immediately taken into custody and transferred to the AC circle police station. The anti-corruption team has filed a case against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

Man gunned down

A man was gunned down over domestic issue here in Bhera police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said thT Safdar, resident of Achara village had a trivial dispute with Tasawar and his brother Hasrat Ali. On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words over the matter and in the fit of rage, the accused Tasawar, Hasrat allegedly killed Safdar by firing and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after post-mortem. On the report of the deceased’s son Ali Husnain, the police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.