Fahad Mustafa makes history with dual awards from British Parliament

Renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa has achieved a historic milestone by receiving two prestigious awards from the British Parliament, becoming the first Pakistani actor to be honored by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

He was presented the "Diversity and Cultural Impact Award" by British MP Naz Shah in the House of Commons. Meanwhile, in the House of Lords, British Minister Lord Wajid Khan awarded him the "Global Cultural Unity Award."

The awards ceremony, organized by Multicultural Britain, recognized Mustafa’s contributions to cultural diversity and global unity through his impactful work in the entertainment industry.

This recognition underscores his growing international influence and his role as a cultural ambassador for Pakistan on the global stage.