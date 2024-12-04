Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fahad Mustafa makes history with dual awards from British Parliament

Fahad Mustafa makes history with dual awards from British Parliament
Web Desk
10:07 AM | December 04, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa has achieved a historic milestone by receiving two prestigious awards from the British Parliament, becoming the first Pakistani actor to be honored by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

He was presented the "Diversity and Cultural Impact Award" by British MP Naz Shah in the House of Commons. Meanwhile, in the House of Lords, British Minister Lord Wajid Khan awarded him the "Global Cultural Unity Award."

The awards ceremony, organized by Multicultural Britain, recognized Mustafa’s contributions to cultural diversity and global unity through his impactful work in the entertainment industry.

This recognition underscores his growing international influence and his role as a cultural ambassador for Pakistan on the global stage.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024