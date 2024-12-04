Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Festival for special children held

Staff Reporter
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Special Education Department with the collaboration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised a festival at a local park for differently-abled children, here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson, various stalls were set up including food, handicrafts and paintings made by Special children were also displayed in the event.  Blood screening camp was also set-up where screening of children was done free of charge.  The parents appreciated the department for organising the festival.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024