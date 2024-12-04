Festival for special children held

BAHAWALPUR - Special Education Department with the collaboration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised a festival at a local park for differently-abled children, here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson, various stalls were set up including food, handicrafts and paintings made by Special children were also displayed in the event. Blood screening camp was also set-up where screening of children was done free of charge. The parents appreciated the department for organising the festival.