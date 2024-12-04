Finance minister optimistic about Pakistan's economic recovery

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic recovery, stating that the country’s economy is moving towards improvement.

Addressing a conference on Wednesday, Aurangzeb highlighted positive developments, including a significant rise in foreign exchange reserves, which are expected to cover three months of imports in the coming weeks, a sharp recovery from the previous level of just two weeks.

He also pointed to a decrease in the interest rate and inflation, which has fallen to 4.9%, as well as a surplus in the country’s current account.

Aurangzeb emphasized that the government will not repeat past practices and reiterated that it would provide guidelines to the private sector without direct interference.

He credited Pakistan’s recent economic improvements to the government's focused policies and stability measures, noting that the country has successfully moved away from a dual deficit and has reported budget surpluses for several consecutive months.