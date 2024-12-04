Fire doused at Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road building, no casualty reported

KARACHI - After hours-long firefighting efforts, a fire that broke out at a multi-storey building, Rimpa Plaza, on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road was doused and no casualties were reported, a chief fire officer (CFO) confirmed on Tuesday.

CFO Humayun Khan said 11 fire tenders and two snorkels participated in the firefighting operation along with the rescue teams of Pakistan Navy and Rescue 1122. MA Jinnah Road has been opened for traffic, he added. According to local residents, the fire initially broke out in a flat on the first floor of the multi-storey building before spreading to the upper floors.

Residents also noted that the fire brigade and other rescue teams arrived late, forcing them to evacuate the building and attempt to control the fire on their own. Fire brigade officials reported that additional fire tenders were called to the site for support, and foam is being used to control the blaze.

Officials have confirmed that all individuals inside the affected building have been safely evacuated. To enhance accessibility, glass panels of the building were broken, allowing firefighters better access to contain the flames. A Pakistan Navy team also joined the operation, further bolstering rescue efforts.

To ensure an uninterrupted water supply, an emergency was declared at the NIPA hydrant, according to a Water Corporation spokesperson.

Water tankers have been dispatched to the location, with the supply set to continue until the fire is fully extinguished. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed immediate action to extinguish the fire. He has instructed the Karachi Commissioner to submit a detailed report and urged the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and relevant authorities to inspect high-rise buildings to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar called for additional police reinforcements to assist the rescue operation. Stressing the need for accountability, he urged a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and directed that findings be made public promptly.

This is not the first time Rimpa Plaza has witnessed a fire incident. In May of last year, a blaze broke out on the seventh floor of the building, reportedly in a spare parts warehouse.

The fire was brought under control with the help of a snorkel, and no casualties were reported. However, the incident raised concerns about fire safety measures in the building.