Five of a family found shot dead in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Five members of a family were found murdered in their home in Bahawalpur’s Model Avenue. According to a police report on Tuesday, the victims including a mother, father, and three children, were by unidentified killers, and the room where the bodies were discovered had been locked from the outside.

Rescue 1122 teams responded to the emergency call and arrived at the scene, where they forced open the locked door to find the deceased. The victims were identified as 40-year-old Muhammad Kashif, his 36-year-old wife Urooj Khan, and their children— 15-year-old Jahanzeb, 13-year-old Abdullah, and 9-year-old Abdul Wahab.

A fourth child, 4-year-old Tasma Bibi, was found unconscious at the scene. She was quickly administered first aid and, according to medical officials, is now in stable condition and no longer in danger.

Authorities, including local police and a forensic team, are currently investigating the incident. The motive for the killings remains unclear, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward. This tragic event has left the community in deep shock as authorities work to identify those responsible.