Five terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat intelligence-based operation

Security forces eliminated five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation targeted a terrorist hideout with precision to rid the area of terrorism. Five terrorists were killed, and two others were injured during the operation.

The ISPR reaffirmed the resolve to continue sanitization efforts in the region, underscoring the security forces’ determination to eradicate terrorism from the country.

In response to the recent surge in terrorist attacks, security forces have intensified operations against extremist groups. A few days earlier, eight terrorists were neutralized in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Between November 29 and December 1, an operation in Baka Khel, Bannu, targeted a terrorist hideout, resulting in five terrorists killed and nine injured.

During the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, a 29-year-old from Jhang, displayed exceptional valor and embraced martyrdom.

Another operation in the region also resulted in the elimination of three terrorists, but a captain and a soldier sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.