‘Gender-based violence affecting every facet of society’

Peshawar - UN Women Pakistan’s Rolling Resistance: Theatre on Wheels campaign made a powerful stop at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) on Tuesday, as part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The campaign, under the theme #KoiJawaazNahi (#NoExcuse), leverages the transformative power of theatre to spark dialogue and mobilize collective action against gender-based violence (GBV).

The event brought together leaders from academia, government, and civil society.

Zainab Qaiser Khan, Head of the Peshawar Office, UN Women Pakistan, reiterated the campaign’s transformative vision: “Through innovative platforms like Rolling Resistance, we aim to foster empathy, challenge harmful norms, and inspire action. Gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue; it is a human rights crisis affecting every facet of society. Globally, one in three women experiences violence in her lifetime,” she added. She also emphasized that GBV must end, and initiatives like these bring us closer to a society where dignity and safety are fundamental rights for all.

Prof Atta-ur-Rehman from the Institute of Management Sciences spoke about the importance of raising awareness regarding gender-based violence through a medium that resonates with youth. “Theatre is a compelling medium to challenge societal norms and inspire change. Rolling Resistance is not just a campaign; it is a movement that empowers individuals to confront violence and promote equality,” he said.

The event captivated students and faculty with a powerful theatrical performance, followed by interactive discussions that encouraged participants to reflect on their role in fostering a safer and more equitable society.

Attendees shared personal stories, amplifying the campaign’s message of solidarity and hope.

Furthermore, Rizwan Ullah, a representative of the National Commission for Human Development, called for stronger institutional accountability. “This campaign reminds us that there is #KoiJawaazNahi – no excuse – for tolerating violence in any form. It is our shared duty as leaders, educators, and citizens to create a world where every woman and girl can live free from fear and harm,” he said.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioner of Peshawar, Haseena Khan, highlighted the power of creative advocacy. She emphasized, “Justice for survivors and accountability for perpetrators must remain at the forefront of our efforts to combat GBV. Rolling Resistance is a vital initiative that brings the conversation to the community level, encouraging us all to demand systemic change.”

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, observed from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day), is a global call to action to end GBV.

Through the #KoiJawaazNahi campaign, UN Women Pakistan envisions a society where every individual can live with dignity and freedom from violence.