Global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign reaches Lahore

LAHORE - The vibrant city of Lahore became the latest stop for UN Women Pakistan’s groundbreaking campaign- rolling resistance: Theatre on Wheels, which seeks to ignite conversations and inspire collective action against gender-based violence (GBV). As part of the global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign, the educational institutes transform into powerful platforms for theatrical performances, placing the urgent issue of gender violence in the spotlight. The campaign marks a significant milestone with the University of the Punjab, Lahore, hosting the event to engage young minds in the fight against GBV. Prof. Dr. Ra’ana Malik, Chairperson of the Gender Studies Department at the University of the Punjab, praised UN Women’s efforts in raising awareness among students. “As an institution dedicated to shaping minds, the University of the Punjab is proud to host this campaign. The fight against gender-based violence requires not just policies but also a cultural shift that initiatives like these can inspire,” said Dr Ra’ana. Audience members actively participated in post-performance discussions, reflecting on their roles in fostering safer communities and advocating for women’s rights. The event also provided a platform for participants to share their stories, creating a ripple effect of awareness and solidarity. Opening the proceedings, Anwar Qureshi, Head of Office Sindh & Punjab at UN Women Pakistan, emphasized that gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue; it is a human rights crisis affecting every facet of society. Globally, one in three women experiences violence in her lifetime”, he added. Mr. Usman Ali, Secretary of the Women Development Department, Punjab, commended the campaign’s innovative approach and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to gender equality: “Theatre is a unique and powerful tool to challenge societal norms and raise awareness. The Women Development Department is proud to support initiatives like Rolling Resistance that not only spotlight the pervasive issue of gender-based violence but also inspire collective action. “It is time for us all, as policymakers, educators, and citizens, to stand united and ensure that every woman and girl in Punjab and Pakistan lives free from fear.” Rolling Resistance: Theatre on Wheels is a national campaign that began its journey in Karachi and will conclude in Islamabad. Aligned with the Beijing+30 advocacy priorities, the campaign focuses on three critical areas: strengthening accountability through justice for survivors and holding perpetrators responsible; securing sustainable funding to empower women’s rights organizations; and advancing national strategies and action plans to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.