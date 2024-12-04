Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Gold price rises by Rs700 per tola

December 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs275,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 274,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs600 to Rs235,940 from Rs235,340 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs216,278 from Rs215,728.The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rose by $7 to $2,640 from $2,633, the Association reported.

