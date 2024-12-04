Govt moves to control banned outfits activities on social media

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday decided to take comprehensive measures to prevent the activities of banned terrorist organizations on so-cial media.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Action Plan Coordination Committee held here under the chair of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting decided that the accounts of terrorist groups will be blocked with the cooperation of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)) while the provinces will take steps under a comprehensive strategy to stop the usage of illegal SIMs.

Top officials of all relevant institutions, including PTA, were directed to present an effective mechanism in the next meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided to enhance coordination between National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the provinces.

The interior minister said that a National Fusion Center has been established for effective coordination.

As many as 206 terrorists have been killed in 7984 intelligence-based opera-tions till October this year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

However, the data of Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank, shows that 464 militants were killed and 66 others injured in 129 operational strikes conducted by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) dur-ing January to November this year.

The total figure excludes those killed during retaliation of terrorist at-tacks and border crossing.

Mohsin Naqvi condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasised that full cooperation will be provided to improve the professional capabilities of the counterterrorism forces in Balo-chistan and KP to deal with terrorism, adding that the police and Frontier Constabulary will be strengthened.

He underscored that everyone has to work together to improve the law and or-der situation.

He said that along with increasing capacity, the police of all provinces should be equipped with modern technology.

The interior minister announced to fulfil the needs of law enforcement agen-cies on a priority basis and directed all agencies to submit a report on their requirements to the interior ministry within seven days.

He highlighted that NACTA will play a leading role in the fight against ter-rorism while reforms have been initiated in the authority, and its original role is being restored.

During the meeting, the arrangements made for the security of Chinese citi-zens were also reviewed. The interior minister directed the full implementa-tion of the foolproof security plan for the protection of Chinese citizens. He further said that Coast Guards will be strengthened to prevent narcotics smuggling in coastal areas.

Furthermore, the meeting also reviewed the progress on the decisions made for counterterrorism including the establishment of the Counter-Terrorism Author-ity in Islamabad.

National Coordinator NACTA Khalid Khattak gave a detailed briefing regarding the implementation of the decisions of second review meeting.

Federal secretary interior, national coordinator NACTA, inspectors general of all provinces and Islamabad, inspector general of Railways Police, commandant Frontier Constabulary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Interior and law enforcement agencies also attended the meeting.