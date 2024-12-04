Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza

Hamas, Fatah agree joint committee to run post-war Gaza
NEWS WIRE
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, International

Cairo  -  Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah party have agreed to create a committee to jointly run post-war Gaza, negotiators from both sides said Tuesday. Under the plan, which needs Abbas’s approval, the committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, according to a draft of the proposal seen by AFP.

Following talks in Cairo brokered by Egypt, the two factions agreed the committee would administer the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt -- the territory’s only crossing not shared with Israel.

Fatah’s delegation, led by central party committee member Azzam al-Ahmad, would return on Tuesday to Ramallah to seek Abbas’s final approval, negotiators from both sides told AFP.

Shibli Faraz resigns from Judicial Commission on PTI's directive

The Hamas delegation was headed by politburo member Khalil al-Hayya. The initiative comes at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the Gaza war, which was sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024