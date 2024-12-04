IHC criticizes government for Islamabad shutdown during PTI protest

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amer Farooq expressed strong disapproval of the government’s handling of law and order during the recent PTI protest, accusing authorities of unnecessarily shutting down the city.

"You were supposed to maintain law and order, but instead, you shut down the entire city," remarked Justice Farooq during a contempt of court hearing filed by traders affected by the November 24 protest.

Justice Farooq emphasized that while the court will hold PTI accountable for any violations, the government also failed to protect fundamental rights, including the ability for businesses to operate. He questioned the necessity of the widespread closures, stating, "What was the fault of ordinary citizens and the petitioners?"

The court instructed the Ministry of Interior to submit a detailed report on the incident. The hearing was adjourned until next week, with the Chief Justice underscoring the need for accountability from both the government and PTI.