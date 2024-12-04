Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Imran says he still holds trump card close to his chest

December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  After the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced an ab-rupt end to its ‘final call’ protest in Islamabad last week, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has said that her brother still holds trump card close to his chest.

“The PTI founder has told me that he would not reveal his trump card right now,” Aleema told media after meeting the former premier at Rawalpindi’s Adi-ala Jail, where he has been incarcerated for more than one year in several cases.

She dismissed rumours about the PTI founder’s deteriorating health condi-tions, saying that he is totally fine.

Detailing his brother’s stance on the outcomes of the “do-or-die” protest, she claimed that the PTI founder had no access to newspapers and television in prison to stay updated about the country’s developments.

Shibli Faraz resigns from Judicial Commission on PTI's directive

She added that the PTI founder received information about the Islamabad demonstration from his lawyers who met him recently.

