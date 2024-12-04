Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Sialkot

SIALKOT - The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was celebrated with a special event organised by the Sialkot Lions Club at The Light school on Airport Road, which caters to children with intellectual and hearing impairments. Lions Group Leader Tahir Majeed Kapoor addressed the gathering, emphasising that the primary objective of this observance is to challenge the prejudices and discrimination faced by persons with disabilities. He highlighted the importance of addressing their issues, ensuring equal rights, and promoting their economic and social empowerment.

Council Vice Chairperson Shafqat Khawar and DG Shakeel Sethi also spoke at the event, stressing that individuals with disabilities can succeed in every field when given the opportunity to showcase their abilities. They emphasised the need to harness these talents to integrate them into society as active and productive citizens.

Miss Sadaf Ghaus of The Light Lions Club called for collaborative efforts to help students at the school succeed in their practical lives and make meaningful contributions to society.

Other notable attendees included former District Governor Faiz Kapoor, Vice Governor Muhammad Saleem, Aftab Nagra, Junaid Aftab (President of the Allama Iqbal Lions Club), Khalid Waseem, Shahzad Mirza, Irfan Khan, Nadia Pervez, Shabana Kulsoom, Sara Yasir, Amber Butt, Taiba Waseem, Aniqa Khan, Nisa Shizaz, and Azor Khan, alongwith several other Lions Club members.