Wednesday, December 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Sialkot

Our Staff Reporter
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was celebrated with a special event organised by the Sialkot Lions Club at The Light school on Airport Road, which caters to children with intellectual and hearing impairments. Lions Group Leader Tahir Majeed Kapoor addressed the gathering, emphasising that the primary objective of this observance is to challenge the prejudices and discrimination faced by persons with disabilities. He highlighted the importance of addressing their issues, ensuring equal rights, and promoting their economic and social empowerment.

Council Vice Chairperson Shafqat Khawar and DG Shakeel Sethi also spoke at the event, stressing that individuals with disabilities can succeed in every field when given the opportunity to showcase their abilities. They emphasised the need to harness these talents to integrate them into society as active and productive citizens.

Miss Sadaf Ghaus of The Light Lions Club called for collaborative efforts to help students at the school succeed in their practical lives and make meaningful contributions to society.

Pakistani Blind Cricket Team’s achievement of becoming world champions remarkable: Mayor Wahab

Other notable attendees included former District Governor Faiz Kapoor, Vice Governor Muhammad Saleem, Aftab Nagra, Junaid Aftab (President of the Allama Iqbal Lions Club), Khalid Waseem, Shahzad Mirza, Irfan Khan, Nadia Pervez, Shabana Kulsoom, Sara Yasir, Amber Butt, Taiba Waseem, Aniqa Khan, Nisa Shizaz, and Azor Khan, alongwith several other Lions Club members.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024