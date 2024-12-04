Israel strikes car on Damascus airport road: state media

Damascus - An Israeli air strike hit a car on the Damascus airport road on Tuesday, causing it to explode, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported. “A car exploded after it was targeted in an Israeli aggression on the road to Damascus International Airport,” SANA reported, citing a police source. It did not say who was targeted or if there were any casualties. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said one person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli drone strike, without specifying who was targeted. Since Syria’s war broke out in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, mainly targeting the army and Iran-backed groups including Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Israel rarely comments on such strikes, but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to expand its presence in the country. Before a Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire took effect last week, Israel intensified its strikes on Syria from September 26, days after launching an intense bombing campaign mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. The Israel-Hezbollah war escalated in September after almost a year of cross-border clashes.