Jewellers demand arrest of robbers involved in house robbery

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA
December 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

THATTA  -  The Goldsmith Association of Thatta has warned of a Shutter Down strike against worsening law and order situation across the district, this correspondent learnt on Tuesday.

The warning came in the wake of a robbery incident that took place around five days ago in Thatta city where a gang of robbers barged into the house of Aslam Memon a goldsmith and key members of the Goldsmith association of the district.

CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained by the local police that shows a gang of bandits led by a lady wearing an all covered black Burqa intruded into the house and looted cash and other items after holding the residents of the house hostage.

The members of the family told local reporters that the bandits took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables with them and also subjected female members of the family to physical assault.

 An FIR of the incident has been lodged at the Thatta police station against unidentified suspects. The notable citizens of district Thatta have termed it one of the biggest robbery incidents of the district.

On the other hand the office bearers of the Goldsmith Association have raised grave reservations and resentment on the lethargic attitude of Thatta police that had failed to burst the gang of bandits. They have urged IG Sindh to take notice of the incident.

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA

