Kate joins Qatar welcome as Queen says she had pneumonia

LONDON - The diplomatic red carpet is being rolled out for a state visit from the Emir of Qatar, with the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales leading a royal welcome. The visiting Qatari royals were given a parade along the Mall, but Queen Camilla stayed away from the outdoor parts of the official welcome - as she revealed she had been suffering the side-effects of a form of pneumonia. Catherine took part in the carriage procession, marking another stage in her return to official duties. The Qatari visitors were given a private lunch at Buckingham Palace, to be followed by a visit to the Houses of Parliament and a state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Queen Camilla had to pull out of the ceremonial welcome on a chilly Horse Guards Parade, as it emerged that she’s still suffering from the side effects of a chest infection, but she is taking part in events in Buckingham Palace, including the state banquet.

She told guests at the state visit that her chest infection had been a form of pneumonia, which has now cleared, but she still sometimes suffers from post-viral fatigue and bouts of extreme tiredness. Palace sources say she has recovered well, but the “episodic” fatigue has meant the Queen has had to miss a number of engagements over recent weeks.

But the Princess of Wales was involved in a state visit for the first time since ending the chemotherapy treatment that followed her cancer diagnosis. After taking part in the carriage procession, she joined a private lunch at the Palace, along with the King, Queen and other senior royals. In the winter sunshine, tourists held up their phones to take photos as the UK and Qatari royals went along the Mall to Buckingham Palace, with flags of both countries hung along the route. State visits are a mix of elaborate ceremony and practical politics, offering hospitality on a grand scale to an important international partner. This is a carefully choreographed effort by the UK government to build warm relations with Qatar, from the pageantry of marching bands to a Downing Street meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The Qatari visitors are from a Muslim country but it won’t be an alcohol-free banquet at the palace, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks being served. Among the symbolic gifts exchanged, King Charles gave the Emir a hand-knotted prayer mat and a handmade wooden stand for a Quran. In return, the Emir gave an inlaid side table, made using limestone and sodalite, a blue-coloured mineral.

The King also gave an important honour to Qatar’s Emir, appointing him Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath.