Khanewal hosts ceremony to celebrate and support persons with special needs

Khanewal - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tributes to the resilience and achievements of persons with disabilities on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. On her directives, the Punjab government has activated district administrations to focus on the rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with special needs. A central ceremony, organized under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, was held at the District Council Hall, Khanewal. The event was attended by DEO Special Education Multan Muhammad Zeeshan, Manager of Jadeed Feeds Naveed Sial, government officials, civil society members, parents, and students. Special children presented tableaus, receiving applause from the audience for their heartfelt performances.

DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari expressed pride in the achievements of special children and highlighted the Punjab government’s Himmat Card initiative. Through this program, underprivileged persons with special needs will receive financial assistance of Rs. 10,500 quarterly. He also emphasized the government’s efforts to modernize facilities in institutions for special education. Following the ceremony, DC Bukhari conducted a surprise inspection of the DHQ Hospital. He reviewed the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at the emergency and trauma center, assessed service delivery in the dialysis unit, and evaluated cleanliness in the wards and washrooms. He also inspected patient records at the registration counter and engaged with patients to ensure the availability of medicines, doctors, and medical services.

The event underscored the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting special persons and improving healthcare services in the region.