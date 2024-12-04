KMU, WHO organise seminar on gender equity

Peshawar - A Gender Equity seminar was held on Tuesday at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seminar aimed to foster dialogue on the topic of gender equity, focusing particularly on the challenges faced in healthcare and education. The event was hosted by Wasif Nagi, recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, senior editor, and columnist.

KMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the university’s commitment to advancing gender equity and fostering inclusive practices. He highlighted KMU’s initiative to introduce gender-sensitive language in the MBBS, BDS, and Allied Health Sciences curricula. This progressive step is designed to educate future healthcare professionals on the importance of equity and sensitivity in medical communication and practice, aligning with both global standards and local needs.

He remarked that this seminar reflects the joint commitment of KMU and WHO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to integrate gender equity into healthcare education and practice, marking a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to promote a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system.

Dr Babar Alam, WHO Team Lead, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of integrating gender equity into healthcare policies and practices. He highlighted WHO’s commitment to fostering inclusion and equity in the health sector and praised KMU for its proactive steps in promoting gender-sensitive approaches.

Renowned gynaecologist Prof Dr Naeema Utman and Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, Pro Vice-Chancellor of KMU, shared their insights, shedding light on the importance of education and awareness about gender equity and breast cancer.

Awami National Party (ANP) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Bajaur, Nisar Baz, former MPAs, and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Higher Education, Madiha Nisar, and Dr. Sumaira Shams also spoke at the event.

MPA Nisar Baz, quoting Bacha Khan’s political philosophy, emphasized that the psychology of a nation can be gauged from the moment of a child’s birth. He called for the elimination of distinctions between boys and girls and stressed the need to address women’s welfare and development.

Provincial Ombudsperson for Harassment Against Women, Rukhshanda Naz, delivered a comprehensive address on gender issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She highlighted ongoing efforts, including legal frameworks, awareness campaigns, and institutional interventions, to address these challenges effectively.

The seminar’s focal person, Dr Maria Ishaq, Assistant Professor at KMU and a researcher specializing in gender-based violence, played a pivotal role in organising the event. Her expertise and dedication added depth to the discussions. The seminar also featured speeches by Dr Ijaz Hussain and other experts.